media release: The city of Sun Prairie is excited to announce the variety of opportunities available for community members to get involved and support Affordable Housing Month. Activities planned during this time are offered in partnership with the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, Sunshine Place, the Sun Prairie Area School District, Tenant Resource Center and the Colonial Club.

Film Screening: The Pruitt-Igoe Myth

The series of events will kick off with a film screening held at the Sun Prairie Public Library on Tuesday, May 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. “The Pruitt-Igoe Myth” examines the rise and fall of the Pruitt-Igoe housing development in St. Louis, reflecting on the transformation of American cities post-World War II. The film challenges the myth of failure by re-evaluating its creation, stigma and impact on residents.

Tenant Rights: Evictions / Derechos de los Inquilinos: Desalojos

This bilingual event led by the Tenant Resource Center will take place on Thursday, May 15 at Sunshine Place in the Enterprise Building, located at 1610 W. Main St., beginning at 5:30 p.m. The presentation will focus on explaining the different types of eviction notices, the eviction process and tenant rights. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and presenters can clarify misconceptions surrounding this topic.

Senior Yard Cleanup

Community members are invited to volunteer on Saturday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to noon to assist in cleaning up yards for seniors in the area. Cleanup will include raking leaves, pulling weeds and picking up sticks. Participants will meet at Colonial Club at 8:30 a.m. for a brief welcome and receive yard assignments. Participants should bring rakes, gloves and water for personal hydration.

Register here: https://cityofsunprairie.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog/63

Donation Drive – Sun Prairie Area School District

From May 1 through 31, community members can contribute to a donation drive benefiting students and families facing homelessness or transitioning out of homelessness within the Sun Prairie Area School District. Donations will help provide essential items like air mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, towel sets, kitchenware and more. Drop-off locations include the Sun Prairie Area School District (501 S. Bird Street), Sun Prairie Public Library (1350 Linnerud Drive), Sun Prairie City Hall (300 E. Main St.) and the West Side Community Services Building (2598 W. Main St.).

All events are open to the community and free to attend.

“I am proud to work closely with our community partners and offer a variety of educational and service opportunities to support affordable housing,” said Becky Binz, housing & equitable development planner. “I encourage everyone to get involved and share this information with others to serve the community and be informed about housing challenges.”

For additional information about the City’s housing efforts, please visit www.sphousingforall.com.

