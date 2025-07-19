DJs psych0tron, Ryan Parks

"A Midsummer Night's Masquerade." $8.

media release: The Summer Court and Crucible Masquerade invite you to an evening of delicious revelry. Join us for an evening of dancing, debauchery, and delight, with captivating dance beats and entrancing go-go and pole-go performers. You may feel the need to sleep for 100 years after, but would that be so bad?

Guests are encouraged to dress as mystical creatures, especially those of the summer - faeries, elves, goblins, dragons, fauns, centaurs, otyughs... er... maybe not otyughs... or helpless mortals from any era, enchanted and drawn into the soft fae night.

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme - some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!