Psychedelic Open Mic

media release: Everyone has a story to tell… some stories are just more far-out than others!

Have you ever had a powerful psychedelic journey or exceptional hallucinogenic trip? We’d love to hear about it!

Have you written a diary or journal entry while tripping? Composed a song while exploring expanded-consciousness or a poem while you were spaced-out? Perhaps you’ve written an essay, opinion piece, or research paper about psychedelics?

On the flip side, is there an excerpt from a book you feel encapsulates the experience of the altered mind? Is there a song that particularly moved you while on an inward journey? Have you read a poem that perfectly reflects your own psychedelic explorations? Is there a quote or anecdote from a famous psychedelic figure that particularly resonates with you?

Whether the words are your own, or they’re the words of others, we welcome them all! There will be a microphone and Bluetooth speaker available for your use.

As this is an open mic style event, you do not need to sign-up in advance to speak, read, or recite. Come ready to share or perform whatever you feel moved to. The evening will be as free-flowing and spontaneous as a true ‘trip’! Don’t be shy, this will be a warm, supportive, and respectful space, with open ears and loving hearts! Please invite family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to come listen to your share!

And even if you don’t plan to share, everyone is welcome to come and enjoy an evening of entertaining, engaging, endearing, and enlightening tales and tunes!

Ayahuasca, Ketamine, Psilocybin, DMT, LSD, Mescaline, MDMA, Salvia, DXM, Ibogaine, and more… whether you refer to these life-changing substances as psychedelics, hallucinogens, plant medicines, entheogens, empathogens, entactogens, psycholytics, psychotomimetics, phantastica, or phanerothymes… it matters less what you call them, and more what you’ve seen, heard, felt, and experienced while under their influence!

On this 82nd anniversary of “Bicycle Day” — the date on which LSD was first discovered in 1943, and the day that the first-known ‘acid trip’ took place — we will celebrate the entire psychoactive pantheon with this cozy, creative, colorful evening of spoken word, song, and storytelling.

Cost: $10 per person. Pay at the door on the day of the event via Venmo or cash.

NOTE: Madison Psychedelic Society events are not spaces at which to use, consume, possess, solicit, buy, sell, or trade drugs, substances, or narcotics of any kind!