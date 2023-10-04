media release: Did you know plants and their compounds are the original sources and inspiration of many important medicines? Allen Centennial Garden will be co-hosting a tour about psychedelic plants with the Psychedelic Pasts, Presents, and Futures workshop on October 4th from 3:30 to 5:00 pm.

This tour is a drop in format so visit the Garden when you can between 3:30 and 5:00 pm. Different faculty, students, and staff members will be stationed throughout the Garden ready to share and discuss a variety of plants like tobacco, castor bean, catnip and more! This event is sponsored by a Borghesi-Mellon workshop grant.