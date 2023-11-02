Psychedelic Symposium
BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: The University of Wisconsin Madison Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances will hold the third annual Psychedelic Symposium.
The Symposium will highlight community engagement approaches, scientific and clinical work being performed in this field at the UW–Madison, as well as featuring nationally renowned keynote speakers. This symposium is intended for students, researchers and clinicians, and the broader community.
Registration is required. Speaker-line up, symposium details and registration can be found at: https://ce.pharmacy.wisc.
$100/day; Graduate Student $50/day
The symposium will include:
- A keynote session on “Decolonial Psychedelics” that engages critically with the social and cultural issues that have marginalized key voices in the renewed interest in psychedelics.
- A keynote session on “Addressing the Psychedelic Experience” that examines the relevance (or irrelevance) of the psychedelic experience in scientific research and therapeutic applications of psychedelics.
- Information and roundtables highlighting distinct models of care being applied to the use of psychedelics in therapeutic contexts.
- Cutting-edge research and scholarly updates in the form of lectures and poster presentations on recently published or ongoing work in the area of psychedelic studies.
- Social and networking opportunities that supplement the main academic program of the symposium, including catered meals, poster reception, other activities.