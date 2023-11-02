media release: The University of Wisconsin Madison Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances will hold the third annual Psychedelic Symposium.

The Symposium will highlight community engagement approaches, scientific and clinical work being performed in this field at the UW–Madison, as well as featuring nationally renowned keynote speakers. This symposium is intended for students, researchers and clinicians, and the broader community.

Registration is required. Speaker-line up, symposium details and registration can be found at: https://ce.pharmacy.wisc. edu/pd/uw-madison-psychedelic- symposium-2/

$100/day; Graduate Student $50/day

The symposium will include: