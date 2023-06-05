media release: Support, Networking, Psychic Play & Practice; next meetings are on June 5, 19

Psychics Unite is a meetup that was created to change the views on psychic perception. Our purpose is to organize and unite people locally and globally to advance the understanding and acceptance of psychic perception and ability. This is done through outreach, support, education, service, and research. Psychics Unite is a safe place to share what you experience and how it affects you. This group is for everyone from those just seeking to understand what they, or a person they know, is experiencing, to those who have been involved in psychic work for decades. Even skeptics are welcome! We will also have time at the end for socializing and networking with new like-minded friends. You are also welcome to share business cards and other service information about yourself or others you find helpful.

Come join us and learn more about yourself and the others in your community!

This is a BY DONATION Event. No registration needed, just arrive 5-15 min early to get a good seat.