media release: Psycho Century: Robert Bloch, American Horror Master (2026) is a book by professor Bill Gillard about the life and career of one of the twentieth Century's most important (and fun) writers. Bloch wrote Psycho (1959), the novel upon which Alfred Hitchcock based the most important horror film of the twentieth Century. Bloch had a six-decade career, and he was friends with HP Lovecraft and Stephen King. Professor Gillard will present an introduction to Bloch and Psycho before our Movie Matinee screening of the movie and then lead a Q & A session after the movie ends.