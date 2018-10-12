Psycho

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 109 min | R | BluRay | Dir. Alfred Hitchcock

Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer, stops for the night at the ramshackle Bates Motel and meets the polite but highly strung proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a young man with an interest in taxidermy and a difficult relationship with his mother. 

"This Hitchcock film is a classic, and for good reason." (Common Sense Media)

