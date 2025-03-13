media release: Unlock the mind of a murderer.

Join forensic psychologist Dr. Rachel Toles for an illuminating journey into the darkest corners of a killer’s psyche. In The Psychology of a Murderer, Dr. Toles delves deep into the twisted minds and motives of infamous killers, including Jeffrey Dahmer, Aaron Hernandez, Chris Watts, Aileen Wuornos, the Menendez Brothers, and more.

Discover the psychological factors that drive individuals to commit these heinous acts, and explore the complex interplay of trauma, environment, and mental health. Through gripping case studies, expert analysis, and audience Q&A, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of what turns ordinary people into murderers.

Whether you’re a true crime aficionado or simply curious about the human mind, The Psychology of a Murderer promises to be an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss this captivating evening of insight, discussion, and reflection.

We recommend this event for ages 13+ and will include subject matter and images that some patrons may find disturbing.