PsycHOPs Beer Release

press release: In honor of our five-year anniversary, we're bringing back select beers from retirement, giving their recipes a fresh jolt of energy, and re-releasing them to the public. This week, we're bringing back PsycHOPs Intense Pale Ale. The beer will be available starting at 3PM. You're also invited to meet, talk to, and grab a beer with our brewers during a public talkback session at 6PM.