PT Escobar, Mil Tha Rapper, KurrTheTruth, Caine, It's Chase, Jay Lee, Bang, DJ Stacktrace
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: This is another edition of Blaze The Stage #bts. We book the best talent in rap and R&B. This lineup is crazy. Every artist has the talent to be up next. 6 of the hottest artists will be under one roof at Art In September 28 performing for a 1st place prizes only and be named the top performer of the night. Host - Bang.
At Blaze The Stage its not about your views, sales, shares, or clout. We at BTS we book the best talent. If you have talent we want you at our event.
$10 entry fee or buy tickets from the artist or paypal.me/bang2real
Your host Bang www.bangtooreal.net
DJ Stacktrace
And 2 time BTS champ...
Jay Lee