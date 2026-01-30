media release: Pub Choir returns to the USA in 2026! Fresh from a viral audition for America’s Got Talent, Astrid is bringing her whacky singing experience back to America and she wants you to put your phones down, and your eyes.

Every Pub Choir show turns ordinary audiences into incredible, joyful music-makers… and you’ll barely feel a thing!

General Admission: $40ADV / $45DOS

Reserved Balcony Seating: $55ADV / $60DOS