media release: Head to Pendarvis Pub Night to kick-off Mineral Point’s Cornish Fest Weekend with family, friends, beverages and Cornish pub games. Enjoy traditional pub music by the Tooles in our Rowhouse or let the warmth of the roaring fire in the Kiddleywink pub transport you to Cornwall. Utilize your drink ticket for a beer, cider or root beer and gather outside by a bright bonfire. Additional drinks can be purchased during the event. A food truck will be onsite for separate dinner purchases. Proceeds from Pub Night go to preserving and interpreting the beautiful buildings at Pendarvis Historic Site. This event is $10 per person.

