media release: Madison Public Library is again partnering with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) to host an annual Period Party series in 2026. This year, we're joined by physicians from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health OB/GYN department to deepen the educational content available during the series.

The 2026 Period Party series is presented over the first three weeks of November and includes an hour-long presentation plus Q&A each Monday afternoon followed by a final celebration on the third Saturday of the month. The program is designed to provide evidence-based education for children and parents that empowers people who menstruate and reduces stigma associated with menstruation and puberty.

All sessions and the final celebration are held in the first-floor community room at The Atrium, 2300 S. Park St, in Madison and are open to the public via free registration. Participants can attend as many sessions as they would like by registering for free.

These programs are hosted as part of Madison Public Library's Live Well @ Your Library initiative, and made possible thanks to generous support from the Friends of Goodman South Madison Library.

Puberty & Menstruation 101, November 2, 5:30-7:30pm: This session focuses on the changes that occur within the body during puberty, menstrual health, and the basics of the reproductive cycle. The presentation will be followed by Q&A with public health nurses and UW OB/GYN physicians.

Period Products 101, November 9, 5:30-7:30pm: This session focuses on period products, including pads, tampons, cups, and discs. Healthcare professionals will provide educational demonstrations and guides for a variety of products, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to Public Health Nurses following the presentation.

Menstrual Inequity, November 16, 5:30-7:30pm: This session focuses on equity concerns related to access for menstrual products and education, connections between inequity and the stigmatization of puberty and menstruation, and what resources are available to help increase access to menstrual products in Madison and Dane County.