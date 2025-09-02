media release: Madison Public Library and Public Health Madison & Dane County are partnering to offer informational health events focused on menstruation at Goodman South Madison Library in September. What began as a one-off event has expanded into a multi-session series to provide more in-depth information to kids, teens, and families.

“This is the third year that the library has hosted a Period Party, and we are so excited to present our new format. The feedback that we received was that more time was needed to go in-depth on some of the topics that were introduced.” said Youth Services Librarian Rachel Lavender, who brought the program to Madison Public Library and has led the partnership with Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Youth and families have questions, and we wanted to make sure those questions got answered without feeling overwhelming. It was clear we needed to grow to keep meeting community demand.”

This year, the Period Party Series will include three topic-based sessions followed by a culminating celebration.

Event Series:

Sept. 2, 5:30-7pm: Puberty & Menstruation 101 | Goodman South Madison Library

Sept. 9, 5:30-7pm: Period Products 101 | Goodman South Madison Library

Sept. 16, 5:30-7pm: Menstrual Inequity (All ages event) | Goodman South Madison Library

Sept. 20, 1-3pm: Period Party | The Atrium at Villager Mall [2300 S Park St]

Registration is requested for each event.

Each session will include a presentation from Public Health followed by ample time for Q&A and discussion. Madison Public Library will provide supporting book displays and snacks. Attendees will also be able to take home giveaways and period products from each session.

“Your period shouldn’t be a mystery to you. Our goal is to address common myths and eliminate stigma from periods. We’ll provide as much information as we can about what it is, why it happens, and how to use period products,” said Sexual & Reproductive Health Coordinator Melissa Her.

The Period Party celebration on September 20 will also serve as an informal resource fair featuring several community health and wellness organizations. Families can pick up giveaways and resources, in addition to enjoying:

Photo booths

“Period craving” snacks like pizza and chocolate

Assembling and decorating period "go bags" with tampons, pads, liners, and more

Free menstruation and sexual health products provided by Public Health Madison & Dane County

Participating organizations include Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness(link is external), Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District(link is external), R’Oujie Wellness(link is external), and others.

“The library has always been a place you can come for trusted, reliable information,” said Lavender. “We hope that this series helps individuals and families feel more knowledgeable about navigating the menstrual cycle for themselves and/or others in their lives.”

Registration is requested for these events; register online at madpl.org/periodparty(link is external).

These programs are hosted as part of Madison Public Library's Live Well @ Your Library(link is external) initiative and made possible thanks to generous support from WPS Health Solutions.