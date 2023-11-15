Public Art Dedication

media release: The city of Madison invites the public to join city and community leaders to dedicate two new sculptures, Greeting Arc I & Greeting Arc II, by artist Sunghee Min, at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 15, 2023, on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street, Madison, Wis.

About the Project

The Madison Arts Commission (MAC) commissioned Minnesota-based metal artist Sunghee Min to create the sculptures. Two of Sunghee Min’s works were featured as part of Monona Terrace’s 2022 Art on the Rooftop exhibition. Her work was a favorite of MAC’s, so they invited her back to Madison to work with the city to make the two pieces to flank the pedestrian crosswalk on the new median.

Min, a Midwest regional public artist based in Roseville, Minnesota, uses metal to build abstract forms. "Public art enables me to explore beyond the interests and concerns of my own aesthetics and background. I like to incorporate simple geometric shapes for its universal familiarity and recognition," said Min. During her artist talk about the project, Min also shared how the commissioned sculptures are deeply connected to the site, stating “the reflective interior of the arcs are inspired by sunlight reflecting on water, and the curves represent the land that surrounds the water. The works will be a reminder of this place, shared by the Madison community.” Click here to learn more about Sunghee Min.

Alder Mike Verveer, who represents District 4, said, “Greeting Arc I & II create a welcoming pedestrian crossing on the 200 block of South Pinckney and invigorate a prominent public space only a stone’s throw from the State Capitol, Madison Municipal Building, and Monona Terrace. I’m pleased to see an interagency collaboration result in another wonderful public art installation in our City’s downtown.”

The sculptures were funded by the Madison Arts Commission and the Engineering Division, with additional funding provided by the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission, including a grant from the Madison Professional Women for Good.

About the City’s Public Art Program

Through the Public Art Program, the Madison Arts Commission (MAC) facilitates and supports the work of artists to explore new ideas, foster dialog and celebrate civic life. Residents, civic events and values are remembered and acknowledged in our public art sites. MAC is committed to strengthening the integration of public art in Madison's ongoing city-building, while also stewarding historic works and commissioning sustainably designed new works. MAC is committed to expanding our public art program to achieve a more equitable geographic distribution of art throughout the City and ensuring a diversity of artists and art forms are represented in Madison’s visual landscape.

MAC builds the Madison Public Art Program through direct commissions for capital projects by way of the Percent for Art Ordinance and Capital Budget, and supports additional neighborhood based public art initiatives through the Art in Public Places Program (AIPP) and BLINK (temporary art projects).

Click here to see Madison’s Outdoor Public Art