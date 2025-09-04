Public Art for Bartillon Men's Shelter

media release: The Madison Arts Commission is inviting the community to attend a public meet-and-greet with mosaic artist Laurel True of True Mosaics Studio, who will be designing the public art for the new purpose-built men's shelter on Bartillon Drive.

This meeting provides an opportunity for community members to learn more about the artist the Madison Arts Commission commissioned to create the planned artwork for the Bartillon Men’s Shelter and for them to provide input on this meaningful project that will enhance the shelter and the vicinity. True will share information about her artistic practice, and neighborhood stakeholders will have the opportunity to inform her about their values and ideals in order to inform the design of the public art she is creating for the shelter.

Including public art in the design of the Bartillon Shelter has the potential to create a bridge between the neighborhood and the shelter guests. The artist has the opportunity to make something beautiful for the exterior of the building that could raise public awareness and empathy, while providing the temporary residents an empowering symbol of resilience.— District 12 Alder Julia Matthews

The art will be located on the front of the building and visible from Bartillon Drive. It will fit into five planned openings on the south elevation of the building.

True is known for her vibrant mosaic work that brings communities together through collaborative meaning-making. Her projects are typically community-informed and reflect the unique character of the neighborhoods they serve.

The public is encouraged to attend, meet the artist, learn more about her art practice, share thoughts, and participate in this important community discussion.

The event will include a 30-minute artist talk before a 15-minute question-and-answer session, and an additional 15 minutes for attendees to share their input.