Public Art on the LakeWay

media release: Review the artists applications and join the conversation about bringing public art to the LakeWay.

LakeWay Public Art Selection Ad Hoc Committee virtual meeting

Monday, April 20 at 4pm.

Review the 70 applicants in advance and come prepared to share your thoughts.

Get Involved

Review the agenda

Register to attend or provide public comment

Explore the incredible pool of artists excited about the LakeWay

Agenda:

https://madison.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=1398864&GUID=20DB2C17-6A94-4025-BA48-6DDCE9AB4A31

Register to attend or comment:

https://www.cityofmadison.com/city-hall/committees/madison-lakeway-public-art-selection-ad-hoc-committee/2026-04-20-0

Note: If you wish to speak, you must register for public comment. You’ll receive an email with instructions to join the virtual meeting.

Watch online: https://www.cityofmadison.com/city-hall/committees/watch-meetings-online

View the artists’ applications:

https://airtable.com/appEUO7ujCVBWLxN0/shraC4SXdgJFF1OFN

Can’t Attend?

You can still participate. Please submit your comments in advance.