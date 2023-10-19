media release: Wisconsin Voting Equipment Review Panel 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023

Public Demonstration of Voting Equipment, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023

Both meetings will be held at the Wisconsin Elections Commission Board Room, 201 West Washington Avenue, 2nd Floor, Madison, WI 53703.

There will be a Voting Equipment Review Panel Meeting and Public Demonstration of Hart InterCivic Verity Voting 2.7 voting system at the above times and location. This system is being tested and considered for certification by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The Wisconsin Voting Equipment Review Panel will meet at the above time and place to view a demonstration of the system and provide feedback of the hardware and software components. This feedback is included in the final test report presented to members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Under Wisconsin Administrative Code, Chapter EL 7, the Commission may use a panel of local election officials and electors to assist in the review of the voting system. The WEC is asking the Voting Equipment Review Panel to serve this purpose. Input from the review panel will be made part of the staff recommendation to be submitted to the Commission for consideration. The Public Demonstration and Voting Equipment Review Panel meeting are open to the public. Direct participation in the Voting Equipment Review Panel meeting will be limited to Review Panel members.