Public Health Emergency Unwinding

media release: Join staff from the Dane County Department of Human Services on March 3, at 2pm for an informative webinar on what unwinding means and how to help prepare for it.

This webinar is intended for people and organizations that work with or serve Dane County citizens who are likely to be impacted by the return to normal rules for government benefit programs like Badgercare and Foodshare. Department staff intend to review the state of Wisconsin Department of Health Services plans for unwinding and focus on how you can help our vulnerable populations remain attached to critical services .

The webinar will be recorded and available for public viewing on the DCDHS website. Feel free to also forward this invitation to others in your organizations or others who may be interested. All are welcome.

If you have questions about unwinding, please submit them at the form https://bit.ly/PHEQuestions by February 24 and DCDHS staff will do our best to respond during the webinar to FAQ’s.

Register: https://bit.ly/PHEWebinar

Any questions about the webinar can be directed to Julie Tierman at Tierman@countyofdane.com.

