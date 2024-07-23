media release: Madison Police Department staff and other community leaders are hosting a Public Safety Summit.

The goal of the summit is to understand current safety trends in our city and the strategies employed to prevent crime. Panelists will discuss opportunities for collaboration to enhance safety in Madison.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Public Health Madison & Dane County and Focused Interruption Coalition are some of the agencies participating. The event is free and open to the public.

“We want our community to share their concerns. We want people to have a better understanding of the community-wide effort our department is doing to reduce violence,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

Tuesday, July 23, 5-8 p.m., Warner Park Community Center

Food and a childcare room will be available for attendees.

Community Participation Encouraged

Community members can submit questions or topics they would like discussed by emailing MPDPIO@cityofmadison.com.