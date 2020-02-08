press release: The city of Madison Clerk’s Office invites the public to observe its public test of election equipment this weekend. The City of Madison conducts its public test on a Saturday in order to make the process as accessible to the public as possible.

Prior to each election, the Clerk’s Office staff tests its DS200 tabulators to make sure they will accurately count votes on Election Day.

After testing each machine for accurate vote tabulation, Clerk’s Office staff secure the ballot box and scanner with tamper evident seals that are marked with unique serial numbers. The Clerk’s Office staff documents these serial numbers at the public test, and election officials verify the serial numbers as they open the polls on Election Day.

The City of Madison public test of election equipment will be held at 2713 E. Washington Ave. 9:00 am – 4:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 8, and on Monday, Feb. 10. The Clerk’s Office staff will break for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm each day.

Contacts

Voters go to the polls between 7 am-8 pm, 4/7. For polling places/ballot info: cityofmadison.com/clerk or clerk.countyofdane.com. 608-266-4601.

Info from the League of Women Voters of Dane County:

Make sure you have everything you need to be able to vote in the next election. To check your registration, find election dates, request an absentee ballot, confirm your polling place, or start the registration process go to MyVote.wi.gov.

What you need to know about voter registration:

If you have moved or are new to Wisconsin, you need to register.

• Wisconsin now has online voter registration! If you have a current, valid Wisconsin driver license (DL) or WI ID card and your current name and address are in the Division of Motor Vehicles data base, you can register online up to 20 days before an election. If you need to update your address at the DMV you can do that at tinyurl.com/DMVchanges. Then complete your registration at MyVote.wi.gov. The address on your physical DL or ID does not matter and does not need to be changed.

• Don't have a current WI driver license or ID card? You can register in person at your clerk's office until the Friday before the election or at an in-person absentee early voting location. Madison residents can also register at any Madison Public Library. You will need to show proof of residence (POR) when registering.

• Register by mail: Voters can register by mail until 20 days before Election Day. You will need to include a copy of your proof of residence and send the completed application to your municipal clerk's office.

• If registering in person or by mail you can use a paper form or complete one online at MyVote.wi.gov and print it.

• For examples of acceptable POR go to Proof-of-Residence-Guide.

An approved photo ID will be required when voting:

You can use a Wisconsin driver license, a Wisconsin state ID card, a US passport, or military ID with expiration dates of November 6, 2018, or later. A Veterans Affairs card that is unexpired or has no expiration date can also be used. The address on a photo ID does not have to be current. Out-of-state IDs/DLs are not acceptable. For a complete list of approved photo IDs go to www.bringitwisconsin.com/.

If you don’t have an acceptable photo ID you can get a free ID at the DMV. Be aware that If you have an out-of-state driver license you would have to surrender that license to get the WI ID or a WI DL. Anyone who needs help getting an ID or a ride to the DMV can call the Dane County ID Coalition at 608-285-2141 for assistance. If you are sixty or older RSVP is another option for a ride to DMV (in Madison call 608-441-7898).

Non-expiring ID cards are available for people age 65 and older who are no longer driving. For information about the DMV process see wisconsindot.gov. The West Madison DMV Service Center is located at 8417 Excelsior Drive and the East Madison center is at 2001 Bartillon Drive.

Seniors and people with disabilities who vote by permanent absentee ballot are exempt from the photo ID requirement. To apply for a permanent absentee ballot, contact your municipal clerk. The website for the City of Madison clerk is www.cityofmadison.com/election and the phone number is 608-266-4601.

For more information go to www.lwvdanecounty.org/voting- information