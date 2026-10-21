Public Test of Election Equipment
Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Before each election, the city of Madison Clerk's Office conducts thorough testing of its election equipment to verify that votes will be tallied accurately on Election Day.
The public is invited to observe the City of Madison test of DS200 tabulators on Saturday, October 24.
Madison Municipal Building | Room 215, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Public test begins at 9:00 a.m.
Info
Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
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