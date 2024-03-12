Publishing Your Creative Writing

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In this workshop we’ll demystify the process of submitting creative writing to literary venues for publication—with specific attention to shortform genres, including poems, short stories, and creative nonfiction/narrative essays. We’ll discuss the purpose of publishing, best practices, and the steps for submitting polished work with an editor’s perspective in mind. Expect to leave the workshop with a better understanding of different publishing markets, submission processes and methodologies, and a written draft of a cover letter and bio. Led by Madison poet laureate Steven Espada Dawson. $28.

