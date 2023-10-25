Puerto Rican Studies in the Midwest (panel 2)

media release: The Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program is proud to announce the 2023-2024 Latinx Studies in the Midwest and Beyond speaker series. Join us for three panels featuring scholars engaged in significant new research on issues of concern for communities of Latin American descent and wider audiences. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners. Each panel will be followed by a brief reception.

Puerto Rican Studies in the Midwest, Panel II

Wednesday, October 25, 2023. 5:00 pm, Ingraham Hall 206

The second panel in the series focuses on island Puerto Rico, exploring debt, spatial politics, and sexuality.

Lawrence La Fountain-Stokes

Position title: professor of Spanish, American culture, and women's and gender studies

Lawrence La Fountain-Stokes's website

Lawrence La Fountain-Stokes is a scholar of American and ethnic studies, queer/LGBT Hispanic Caribbean (Cuban, Dominican, Puerto Rican) studies, and U.S. Latina/o/x and Latin American literary, cultural, and performance studies. His recent book, Translocas: The Politics of Puerto Rican Drag and Trans Performance (University of Michigan Press, 2021), focuses on migration, transvestism, and performance and argue that drag can serve not only to question gender and sexuality but also to explore commodification, cyberspace, diasporic displacements and reenactments of home, ethnicity, the human/animal divide, monstrosity, politics, poverty, race, and racial passing. He is currently working on a book on contemporary performance in Puerto Rico.

Zorimar Rivera-Montes

Position title: assistant professor of Latinx literatures and cultures, Tulane University

Zorimar Rivera-Montes's website

Zorimar Rivera-Montes studies Caribbean Latinx cultural literatures and popular cultures of the late 20th and 21st century. Her research focuses on Puerto Rican cultural texts under the combined forces of neoliberalism and coloniality, studying the impacts of colonial neoliberalism on aesthetic products. Her teaching interests include Latinx studies as a critical pedagogy, contemporary Latinx literature and popular culture, migration, borders and diaspora, popular music and performance, Caribbean decolonial thought, and labor and late capitalism in popular culture. She is currently Chair of the Puerto Rico Section of the Latin American Studies Association (LASA) and has served on the board of the Puerto Rican Studies Association.

Joaquín Villanueva

Position title: associate professor/co-chair, environment geography and Earth, Gustavus Adolphus College

Joaquín Villanueva's website

Dr. Villanueva’s research interests include urban political economy, legal & carceral geographies, historical geography, Caribbean geographies, race, class, & social theory. Dr. Villanueva is currently working on a book manuscript project that explores the Puerto Rico Planning Board in the mid twentieth century and its relation to today’s Puerto Rican debt crisis. He served as the president of the Puerto Rican Studies Association from 2020-2022. At Gustavus Adolphus College, he teaches classes on world regional geography; introduction to human geography; urban geography; political geography; geographies of peace, crime, and violence; and sports geography.