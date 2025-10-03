media release: Japan | 2001 | 35mm | 119 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Cast: Haruhiko Katô, Kumiko Aso, Koji Yakusho

A ghost story for the dial-up era, this eerie J-horror classic imagines the online world as a portal between the dead and the living. In Tokyo, young people are going missing, as a group of college students are drawn to a website asking “do you want to meet a ghost?” Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s prescient techno-chiller was among the first artworks to recognize the internet as the Pandora’s box of our time.

