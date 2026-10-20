media release: A little Halloween fun! Join us at Tradition Market October 28–30 for our complimentary Pumpkin Pail Craft Bar! Craft Bar will be open during store hours and while supplies last.

Kids ages 4 and up, can get creative and decorate their very own pumpkin pail to take home just in time for Halloween!

Also, don’t miss Downtown Middleton’s Spooky Stroll on October 29 from 3–5 PM! It’s the perfect time to stop in before, make a pumpkin pail, and enjoy some Halloween fun around downtown!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1150694840616326/