media release: Be part of filling the Garver Feed Mill windows with pumpkins for Halloween while you enjoy games, pumpkin carving, fall flavored eats and drinks, crafts, and costume contests at the first annual, free, family-friendly Garver Pumpkin Party.

Carve your pumpkin onsite or drop-off a creation from home to contribute to the display which will be on view from 4pm Sunday through Halloween. (Pumpkins will be composted on Tuesday, Nov 1.) Onsite pumpkins are pay-want-you-can with proceeds going to Sustain Dane. Limited pumpkins and tools available so feel free to bring your own. Carving pumpkins available while supplies last.

Pre-registration for costume contests and scavenger hunt using links below is strongly encouraged. First 150 attendees in costume get a coupon for a free slice for future use from Ian’s Pizza! Additional prizes awarded to costume contest winners!

As always, we’ll have plenty of food and beverage available to purchase including special fall themed treats from Garver Lounge, Ian’s Pizza, Roll Play Cafe, Calliope Ice Cream and Ledger Coffee.

**Registration Link for Costume Contest**

Schedule of Activities:

Sunday, October 30

Monday, October 31