media release: The city of Sun Prairie is thrilled to host its first annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, November 8, from Noon-3pm at the Sun Prairie Community Gardens (1320-1350 Linnerud Dr.). Join us for pumpkin smashing games and treats while diverting waste from the landfill by returning your pumpkins back to the ground through composting.

Don’t trash it – smash it! This free event invites community members of all ages to bring their leftover jack-o-lanterns, gourds, squash and pumpkins to participate in a variety of smashing games and activities including pumpkin bowling, pumpkin free-throw, and pumpkin piñata.

A delicious selection of baked goods will be available for purchase from local bakery, Gathered Goods, along with free cider while supplies last. While at the event, attendees can connect with Green Box Compost to sign up for Sun Prairie’s ongoing residential compost pilot, and learn from Sustain Dane about the many benefits of composting.

“This event offers a fun seasonal celebration that supports our community’s sustainability goals,” said Hannah Best, Sustainability Program Coordinator for the City of Sun Prairie. “By composting pumpkins instead of tossing them, residents help divert waste from the landfill - reducing methane emissions and returning valuable nutrients back to the soil.”

Visit the garden during the Pumpkin Smash for the opportunity to tour the newly planted community orchard with over 50 fruiting trees! This event will also be collecting donations for the Sunshine Place food pantry, find out more about acceptable items here: www.sunshineplace.org/food- pantry/.

To prep pumpkins for games and composting, participants are encouraged to remove any stickers, candles, and lights from their pumpkins. Painted pumpkins are accepted. Those unable to attend can drop off their pumpkin for composting at the Sun Prairie Recycle Center November 1-30 with a valid permit. For more information, please visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/1919/ Pumpkin-Composting.