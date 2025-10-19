Pumpkins and Potions

media release: Create Halloween fun with a make-and-take event to paint a mini pumpkin and make a Magical Potion Bottle. Add your favorite colors and designs to a cute little pumpkin. While that dries, make a potion bottle! Choose your bottle and favorite label, then fill the potion bottle with a mystical nebula! Top it off with ribbons and charms for a festive decoration! All ages welcome and all supplies provided for this fun and not-so-spooky fall event!