Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Eli Wilz. Eli Eilz

media release: In celebration of National Thesaurus Day (a very renowned holiday we're sure everyone has been thirstily anticipating), Cheshire Cat Comedy presents an evening of wordplay-heavy comedy with improvisers slinging dad jokes, groaners, and horrible puns.

With improvisers Michael Kittelson, Alecia Altstaetter, Eli Wilz, and Dan Row.

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right.

*THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are automatically issued in the event of a show's cancellation.