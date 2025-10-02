× Expand AJ Schraeder A close-up of Will Isenberg. Will Isenberg

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents an evening of wordplay-heavy comedy with improvisers from Atlas Improv, Monkey Business Institute, and ComedySportz Milwaukee slinging dad jokes, groaners, and horrible puns at Señor Machetes in downtown Madison.

Hosted by Will Isenberg. With performances by Eli Wilz, Michael Kittelson, Amy Westrup, and special guests.

6:30PM doors; 7PM show.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1464893507895013

Recommended for ages 18+.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.