media release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is proud to bring back the perennial summer favorite: “YOUR Lunch Time LIVE!” Grab a Friend, Grab a Blanket and Grab a Spot at YOUR Lunch Time LIVE 2023!

For twelve Tuesdays June through August, a FREE outdoor concert series will take place from noon-1pm on the lawn near the SOUTH Hamilton walkway of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

These concerts a great place for the Madison community to socialize and enjoy the lunch hour during the beautiful Wisconsin summer in a safe and socially distanced way.

All public health guidelines will be followed.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made between 9am and 9:15am based on radar. Rain calls will be posted between 9am and 9:15am on the Downtown Madison Facebook Page . We will do our best to get the information to all other areas (Facebook event, web, and Instagram) after this initial post to our main Facebook.