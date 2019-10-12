Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement

press release: When punk rock emerged in Washington D.C. in the mid-1970s, it was a mighty inter-generational convergence of powerful music, friendships, and clear minds. Punk the Capital covers the transformative period spanning from 1976 to 1983, situating D.C. punk within the larger narratives of punk and rock n' roll. With a recently unearthed trove of Super-8 film, the film explores why the sounds and ideas from this highly influential music scene continue to inspire around the world. Featuring bands such as Bad Brains and Minor Threat it creates a portrait of a movement that not only redefined a genre but that became a model for social and political engagement.

Found out more on their website: http://www.dcpunkrockdoc.info/

All Ages // Sober Space // Safer Space