press release: The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation hosts the Starr Children’s Fund Punt Pass Kick Competition, presented by Cousins Subs®. It’s kids helping kids as boys and girls ages 6-13 are invited to participate in the ultimate football challenge on Sunday, August 25, to benefit kids diagnosed with cancer. Boys and girls will compete in four age groups: ages 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13. Participants ages 6-9 will begin at 9 a.m. and those ages 10-13 will begin at 11 a.m. Sign-in for each age group will be open an hour prior to the designated start time.

9 :00 AM - 1:00 PM, Mansfield Stadium - James Madison Memorial High School | 201 S Gammon Road. Day-of registration available (cash or check only).

Registration includes entry to the competition, and an event T-shirt. Please note that a shirt is NOT guaranteed for those who register after August 9.