media release: "Pup" Culture Party

Sunday, 8/21/2022 from 12-3 pm, The Boneyard, 1018 Walsh Rd., Madison, WI 53714, (608) 216-8865

Come show off your love of pop culture! Dress yourself and your pup as your favorite characters - from a book, movie, show, comic, whatever you’re into!!! There will be a One Barrel Brewing tap takeover, a fundraiser for Brown Paws Rescue with adoptable dogs and dog caricatures by Expressively You, food trucks on-site, and The Crazy Dog Mom Shop here selling apparel and dog treats! The Boneyard will donate $1 of every One Barrel Brewing tap beer sold to Brown Paws Rescue from August 21-27. Bring your dog to drink beer for a good cause!

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard. com/rules-and-waiver

https://www.facebook.com/events/1180904486096264/