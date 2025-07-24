media release: Puppeteers of America presents Puppets in the House, a four-day regional festival celebrating the artistry, storytelling, and wonder of puppetry. From July 24–27, 2025, the festival will transform Verona into a hub of creativity, featuring world-class performances, hands-on workshops, a lively puppet parade, and a community art market.

This year’s festival will host live puppet performances offering attendees a diverse array of puppetry styles and themes. In addition, registered attendees will have access to interactive workshops designed for beginners to seasoned puppeteers, an exhibit featuring a special local guest, and time to interact with puppeteers and the community.

"Puppets in the House is about more than just performances—it’s a gathering space for experienced puppeteers and those looking to learn this timeless art form,” said Laurie Everitt, festival organizer. “With Verona’s mix of small-town charm and community involvement, it’s the perfect setting to immerse yourself in the world of puppetry.”

One of the festival’s highlights is Community Day, a free, family-friendly event from noon-5 pm on Saturday, July 26, featuring an art market, food trucks, craft activities, and a giant puppet parade that will bring color and creativity to Century School Park. This year’s featured Community Day performances include:

"Pip & Squeak Go to the Show" by Matt McGee of Matt-a-Magical: A whimsical journey with two lovable characters discovering the magic of live theater.

"A La Carte: In a Fool’s Kitchen" by Z Puppets Rosenschnoz: A hilarious fusion of puppetry and physical comedy served with a side of imagination.

"Punch & Judy" by Parasol Puppets: A time-honored classic packed with slapstick humor and delightful antics.

Registration for the four-day festival ranges from $100 a day to $320 for all activities. Puppeteers of America members receive discounted registration.

For more information and registration details, visit puppetsinthehouse.com.

About Puppeteers of America

Founded in 1937, Puppeteers of America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the art of puppetry through festivals, educational programs, and community engagement. With a mission to educate and inspire, PofA has hosted over 160 festivals to celebrate and share this vibrant art form with communities nationwide. For more information about Puppeteers of America visit, www.puppeteers.org.