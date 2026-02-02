media release: Two former Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin dogs are headed to one of the most-watched sporting events of the year — the 2026 Puppy Bowl. Anson and Avro will represent Wisconsin in this year’s Puppy Bowl, making them the only dogs from Wisconsin selected to participate in the nationally televised event.

Both pups have since been adopted by loving Madison-area families and will reunite with Underdog supporters at a Puppy Bowl viewing party hosted by Underdog Pet Rescue (12:30-4 pm, Feb. 8), where they will attend in person and meet fans. Event details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2450176842105030

Anson’s story is especially meaningful. A special-needs puppy who is deaf, Anson has thrived thanks to patient training, community support, and a committed adoptive family. His selection for the Puppy Bowl highlights how dogs of all abilities can live full, joyful lives when given a chance. “Seeing Anson and Avro on the Puppy Bowl field is incredibly special,” said Executive Director Lauren Brinkman, who accompanied the puppies on the taping. “They represent everything we believe in — second chances, inclusivity, and the incredible outcomes that happen when rescue dogs are given love and opportunity.”

These puppies were transferred up to Underdog from a high volume shelter in the rural south, where they faced euthanasia as space ran out. Now, a true rags to riches story, they are about to be seen on national television! Avro’s dad wrote, “Avro lives in Madison with me and my roommates. He stays at home during the day with all of us. His favorite things to do are play with his toys, chase everyone around, and cuddle up for a nap. Some funny habits he has are climbing the couch to sit on the window ledge, and chasing his own tail!”

The Puppy Bowl, organized by Animal Planet and featured on Puppybowl.com, showcases adoptable dogs from shelters and rescues across the country, promoting adoption while celebrating the personalities of rescue animals nationwide. Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin is inviting the community to celebrate this exciting milestone at its Puppy Bowl viewing party, where attendees can cheer on Anson and Avro, meet fellow dog lovers, and learn more about Underdog’s mission to rescue and rehome dogs in need.