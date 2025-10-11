media release: A 60-minute slow flow puppy yoga class lead by Rachel Gunder (RYT-200) and puppies - just bring your yoga mat!

No yoga or puppy experience is needed.

A portion of each ticket sold ($35) will be donated to Puppers to Love Rescue. All pups at the event are fostered though Puppers to Love and may be adoptable.

Class will be hosted at Hidden Cave Cidery and goes from 11am-12:00pm on Sat. October 11.

After class, stick around for:

- Rescue info & adoption chats

- More about Rachel’s yoga offerings

Sign up here to be notified of future classes.