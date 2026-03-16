media release: Paws, Breathe, & Relax: Puppy Yoga is Here!

Looking for the ultimate stress-reliever? Join Shelter From The Storm Animal Rescue for a morning of zen and puppy breath! We’re hosting a special Puppy Yoga session, and you’re invited to stretch out while adoptable puppies roam the floor looking for cuddles.

Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just here for the snuggles, it’s the perfect way to start your weekend. Plus, every dollar raised goes directly toward helping our rescue pups find their forever homes!

Saturday, March 28, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, St. Dennis Parish, Madison

Perks: A relaxing yoga flow, delicious coffee, and snacks!

Why You Should Come:

Downward Dog with Actual Dogs: Get some movement in while surrounded by adorable, adoptable puppies.

Support a Local Non-profit: 100% of the proceeds benefit Shelter From The Storm Animal Rescue.

Meet Your New Best Friend: You might just meet the puppy of your dreams!

Tickets & Registration $50. Space is limited to ensure a safe and calm environment for the pups, so grab your spot early!

What to bring: Your love for rescue animals. Yoga mat will be provided.

Can't make it? You can still support our mission by sharing this post or donating at sftsrescue.org/donate.