press release: Class is December 3rd in the brewery space at from 6-7:30 pm.

Love yoga? Love puppies? Love beer? Then this event is for you! And even if you only love 2 out of the 3 (we won't ask which 2), you'll probably still have a great time.

Inga from Our City Yoga will lead everyone through a 60 minute all-levels flow, with lots of distractions from the pups. After class, you'll have more time for puppy snuggles, as well as a chance to ask Fetch volunteers any questions you have about adopting, fostering, or volunteering.

Tickets are *required*. Ticket price includes one pint of any Delta Beer Lab beer after class. May be substituted for a hard seltzer, gluten-free beer from ALT Brew, or non-alcoholic kombucha or soda.

Proceeds benefit Fetch WI Rescue and contribute to the goal of raising $20,000 for the December donation drive. We'll see you there.

Tickets can be purchased at : https://www.fetchwi.org/new- products/delta-beer-lab-puppy- yoga?

The facebook event link is:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/2571904612902686/