media release: We are so excited to be hosting the 2023 walk at McKee Farms Park on Sunday, May 7th from 10 am – 3 pm.

Registration opens at 10 am, and the walk will begin at approximately 11:45 am.

For more details on the day’s festivities, see Program Details.

This is the 10th year for the PuppyUp Walk in Madison, and the community surrounding this walk is an incredible group of caring, determined and motivated individuals…all involved in furthering the mission of The Puppy Up Foundation:

Awareness of canine cancers

Research that benefits both pets and people

Education for pet parents to help keep their pets healthy

PLEASE NOTE: We are changing the walk name to PuppyUp Wisconsin, to include all state residents. Please bear with us as we go through this process.

2 Options to register: Sign up as a Fundraiser for free and raise your event fee OR Register as a Walker and pre-pay your event fee. Register here.

Event fees as follows:$25 through May 5; $30 May 6th and day of event