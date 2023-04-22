media release: April 22, 2023 from 12-9:30 pm, bring your dog for an Earth Day Celebration!

Fundraiser for Clean Lakes Alliance

Limited edition "Bee Better Have My Honey" honey blonde ale from Hop Haus Brewing and Honeybee Cannabis Company

Tap beers from Lake Louie Brewing, Karben4 Brewing, and Delta Beer Lab

Paddy’s Patties and Quick Chef Inc food trucks

Pups for the Planet dog party from 12-3 pm

Buy your tickets to stay for live music by NATTY NATION and DJ PAIN 1! Doors open at 3:30 pm. Music starts at 4:20 pm

Earth Day Celebration Schedule

12-3 pm: Pups for the Planet dog party

3:30 pm: Doors open for ticketed concert*

4:20-6 pm: Natty Nation

7-8 pm: DJ Pain 1

8-9:30 pm: Natty Nation

*Tickets required for humans starting at 3:30 pm. $10 in advance. $15 at the door. If you want to bring your dog, our usual membership rates will apply in addition to the ticket price.

pupsfortheplanet.eventbrite. com

Entry is free without a pet. $8 for a day pass with up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website for membership options and to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/