Pups & Panache
Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Hilldale invites the Madison community for an evening of fall fashion and pet-friendly fun at their Pups & Panache event on Thursday, October 5th. The city’s premiere shopping and lifestyle destination will come alive with an interactive fashion show, festive light bites and passed mocktails and creative activities for guests and their furry friends. From a pet pampering station and doggy photo booth, to a variety of in-store surprises at participating retailers, the event is the perfect way for local dog lovers to kick-off fall while giving back. Pups & Panache will be emceed by Courtney Pelot, former Miss Wisconsin, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Fetch Wisconsin Rescue.
LOCATED THROUGHOUT HILLDALE, EVENT FESTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. AND WILL INCLUDE:
- “The Walk” or a live fashion show throughout the plaza, starting at 6:30 p.m., with models highlighting looks from Hilldale tenants including Mes Amies Dress Boutique, Twigs, Ulla Eyewear and White House Black Market, while taking Fetch Wisconsin Rescue pups for a stroll.
- A “meet and greet” session, allowing guests the opportunity to mingle with the models and rescue dogs following the show.
- Pet-friendly perks like a pampering station, doggy treats and in-store activities located in small pop-up tents throughout the center.
- An evening of pet-friendly shopping and dog-themed fun at over 15 Hilldale retailers like Cornblooms, Morgan’s Shoes, Madewell, The Home Market, Free People, Lucky Brand and Title Nine.
- Curated “doggy bags” for the first 100 guests who register, including fun items for people and pups alike.