press release: Barrel 41 ( located in Neenah, Wisconsin) Is teaming up with The Rigby for a Tap Takeover and Pups and Pints event. Capital K-9s will receive $2 of every Barrel 41 pint sold. Every beer purchase gets you a chance to shake for swag from The Rigby and Barrel 41. Paint your pooch party upstairs, $65 with proceeds going to Capital K-9s.