press release: Stop by The Rigby Pub on Friday, January 17th and have a Central Waters draft to help animals in need! $2 per pint of Central Waters beer sold that day will be donated to Dane County Humane Society. Show your support all day long, but stop in from 6:00-10:00 for a chance to win fabulous prizes like brewery swag, pet items, The Rigby gift cards and more!