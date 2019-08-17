Pups & Pints

press release: Graze is Partnering with Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc. and Potosi Brewing Company for the 1st Annual Puppies and Pints in our Courtyard! We will have adoptable dogs, Underdog & Potosi swag for sale, and a 50/50 Raffle.

Meet puppies!

Taste amazing Potosi beer!

There will be games and a puppy kissing booth!

A dog photographer will be on-site, so be sure to snag a poppin’ portrait of your pup!

Proceeds from the Potosi beer sales will benefit Underdog Pet Rescue, an all-breed companion animal rescue based out of Dane County.

We will update the event with the pups who will attend the week of the event.