press release: 4th Annual Puptoberfest – A Day for the Dogs to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. This FREE dog friendly event takes place on Sunday, September 13, from 12 pm to 5 pm at Wisconsin Brewing located at 1079 American Way Verona. There will be classes on pet first aid, kids activities, a large craft fair with fun things for both YOU and your pooch, plus live music from the Red Hot Horn Dawgs! In addition, we will have nail trims and microchips available for a donation thanks to Isthmus Veterinary. ALL ages are welcome to this event. Please make sure all dogs are friendly, vaccinated and well socialized. Learn more about this event at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2186698194970521/