press release: FPC Live and Isthmus have teamed up with local artists to bring you Social Distraction, a live streamed local music concert series. Shows will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. via Facebook. We hope Social Distraction raises support for local artists and bands who cannot play shows right now, while also bringing us together through the power of live music.

Watch via Isthmus, The Sylvee, Orpheum Madison, Majestic Madison, and High Noon Saloon Facebook Pages.

Wed, 4/8 | Kelsey Miles ^

Fri, 4/10 | Eric De Los Santos (Marimba Hits + Deep Cuts)*

Mon, 4/13 | Pupy Costello #

Wed, 4/15 | Reyna ^

Fri, 4/17 | Alex Genova of Fireside Collective *

Mon, 4/20 | Jon Wayne & The Pain #

Wed, 4/22 | Dave & Andy of The Gomers (Stones Tribute) ^

Fri, 4/24 | Lucien Parker *

Mon, 4/27 | Corey Mathew Hart #

Wed, 4/29 | Brandon Beebe (Prince Tribute) ^

Fri, 5/1 | Xavier Lynn *

Mon, 5/4 | Bryan Drewyor #

# High Noon Saloon Page

^ Majestic Page

* The Sylvee + Orpheum Pages

On Isthmus Page all days