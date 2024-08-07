Purple Heart Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony

media release: The Madison VA Hospital and Clinics cordially invite you to attend the inaugural induction ceremony for our new Purple Heart - Hall of Honor: Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 12:30 p.m., Auditorium, 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, WI 53705

Join us as we honor Lance Cpl. James Foseid, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, as the first inductee to our new Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran James Foseid earned a Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam as an M-60 gunner. He was shot in the chest while rescuing a South Vietnamese soldier. Foseid was later shot in his helmet just before a grenade exploded a few feet from him, sending shrapnel into his head. He currently serves as the commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 165, which has over 100 members.

The event is open to the public and we invite all Purple Heart recipients to attend.