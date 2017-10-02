press release: In partnership with the Zonta Club of Madison, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services and Unidos WI, please join us as we gather to publicly remember the women, men and children killed in domestic violence homicides across our state in 2016. The 11th annual Purple Ribbon Walk will begin with the reading of names from the 2016 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report and conclude with a silent walk around the Capitol Square. We carry the names of those who were killed as a demonstration that we carry forward both their memories and our collective commitment to end domestic violence. All are welcome to join us at 11:55 a.m. at the Capitol steps, State Street entrance.